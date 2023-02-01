Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Clearfield has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

