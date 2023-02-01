Honeywell International (HON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $208.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

