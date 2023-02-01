Arrow Electronics (ARW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 guidance at $5.60-5.80 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at $5.60-$5.80 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.