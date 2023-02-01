Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $35.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 356,098 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,950,000 after acquiring an additional 827,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,389 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

