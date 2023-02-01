Becton, Dickinson and (BDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and has set its FY 2022 guidance at $11.85-$12.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $11.85-$12.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Earnings History for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

