Becton, Dickinson and (BDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and has set its FY 2022 guidance at $11.85-$12.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $11.85-$12.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

