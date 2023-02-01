Ball (BALL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ball stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. National Pension Service bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,019,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $2,863,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

