Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Blackstone in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

NYSE:BX opened at $95.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock valued at $171,315,596. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.