ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in ArcBest by 1,034.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.