T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $102.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.47 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

