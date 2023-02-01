Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Precigen Stock Up 3.8 %

PGEN stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $337.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari acquired 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,822.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez acquired 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 381,012 shares in the company, valued at $666,771. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari acquired 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,822.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,489,141 shares of company stock worth $20,105,997. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Precigen by 2.1% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,761,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 76,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 305,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Precigen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 107.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 439,368 shares in the last quarter.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

