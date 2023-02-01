BOK Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

BOK Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $100.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.31. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 859,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 233,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.