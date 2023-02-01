Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.5 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.