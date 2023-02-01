Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

