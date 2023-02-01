Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.57 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a P/E ratio of -157.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 119,308 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

