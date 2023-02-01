Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $272.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.21. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $304.48. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Saia by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.