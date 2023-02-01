Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1,848.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 971,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 241,402 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 112,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.