DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $24.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.