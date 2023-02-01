Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $70.20

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.20.
CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Commvault Systems stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.57.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
