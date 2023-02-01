Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $8.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $758.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $732.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.12. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.65.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,258 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.