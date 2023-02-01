Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Busey Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

BUSE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

First Busey Stock Up 3.8 %

First Busey Increases Dividend

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at $603,709.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,380 and have sold 6,900 shares valued at $175,444. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also

