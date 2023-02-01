Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.
Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance
Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.
About Hotel Chocolat Group

