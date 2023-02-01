Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

About Hotel Chocolat Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Hotel Chocolat Group Plc engages in the manufacture and retail of chocolate. Its products include boxed chocolates, wine and spirits, hot chocolate, cocoa cuisine, and gift collections through online and retail stores. The company was founded by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Mark Harris in 1993 and is headquartered in Royston, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.