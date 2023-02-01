Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $83.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.27. Robert Half International has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,358,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after buying an additional 1,458,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after buying an additional 309,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after buying an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.