FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.89. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

Shares of THC stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

