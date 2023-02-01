Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Medartis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MDRSF opened at C$59.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.00. Medartis has a 1-year low of C$59.00 and a 1-year high of C$59.00.

Get Medartis alerts:

Medartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

Receive News & Ratings for Medartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.