LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
LexaGene Stock Up 1.7 %
LexaGene stock opened at 0.18 on Wednesday. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.14.
LexaGene Company Profile
