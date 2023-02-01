LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LexaGene Stock Up 1.7 %

LexaGene stock opened at 0.18 on Wednesday. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.14.

Get LexaGene alerts:

LexaGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.