Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.37.

TRP stock opened at C$57.33 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$52.12 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

