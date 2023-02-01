Short Interest in Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Drops By 6.1%

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,286,600 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 6,697,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.33 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.45. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

