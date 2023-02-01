Short Interest in Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Drops By 6.1%

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,286,600 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 6,697,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.33 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.45. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.