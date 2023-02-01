Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTSRF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Lotus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
