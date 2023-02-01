Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAKSY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.04) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

