Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Decreases By 6.6%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITVPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 126 ($1.56) to GBX 121 ($1.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 54 ($0.67) to GBX 47 ($0.58) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. ITV has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

