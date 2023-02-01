Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingspan Group to a “sell” rating and set a $45.90 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Kingspan Group stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $104.03.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.