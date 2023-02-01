HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,984,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,245,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,964,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HUMBL Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMBL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. HUMBL has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
About HUMBL
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUMBL (HMBL)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.