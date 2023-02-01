HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBLGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,984,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,245,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,964,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMBL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. HUMBL has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

