Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 1,682,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LMRXF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Laramide Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

About Laramide Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.