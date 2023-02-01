Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,800 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 1,229,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.3 days.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -294.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

