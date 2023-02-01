Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTR. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $32,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

