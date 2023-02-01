FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Cut by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.57 billion during the quarter.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.53.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$54.48 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69. The company has a market cap of C$110.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.48%.

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at C$54,185,472.80. In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.