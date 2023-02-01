Desjardins Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$9.38 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$8.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.09. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$939.72 million and a PE ratio of -224.72.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

