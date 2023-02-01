Silgan Holdings Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

SLGN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

