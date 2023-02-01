Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMRGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nomura’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Nomura (NYSE:NMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Nomura has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nomura by 2,292.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

