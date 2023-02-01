FY2023 EPS Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Monro Stock Performance

MNRO opened at $50.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Monro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

