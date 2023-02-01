KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

