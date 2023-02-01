Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ITT Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of ITT opened at $91.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.17 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ITT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in ITT by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 149,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ITT by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

