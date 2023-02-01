FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Graco Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Graco Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $68.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,504,000 after acquiring an additional 687,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 213.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after buying an additional 463,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,447,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.