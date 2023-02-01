Analysts Offer Predictions for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $245.69 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

