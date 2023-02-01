Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilysys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Agilysys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.81 and a beta of 0.92. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,746.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,746.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $272,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,394 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.