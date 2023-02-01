Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $0.67 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

