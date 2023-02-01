FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

