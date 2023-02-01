Morgan Stanley Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $264.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Shares of LHX opened at $214.82 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day moving average is $223.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

