Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

KMPR stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts expect that Kemper will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

