JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

