HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $292.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $238.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

NYSE:HCA opened at $255.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.22. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 401,914 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

